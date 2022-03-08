Stocks

Company News for Mar 8, 2022

  • Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. VET surged 12.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.’s AMR shares gained 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $13.30 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.94 per share.
  • Shares of Instil Bio, Inc. TIL declined 1.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $0.43 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37 per share.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s BBBY shares soared 34.2% after GameStop. Corp. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen bought a major stake in the company and urged it to explore strategic options, including a full sale.

