Company News for Mar 8, 2021
- Big Lots Inc.'s BIG shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50.
- Broadcom Inc.'s AVGO shares rose 1.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.61, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.55.
- Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST dropped 0.5% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42.
- Shares of The Gap Inc. GPS surged 7.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Get Free Report
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Get Free Report
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.