Company News for Mar 7, 2023

Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN rose 3.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

BridgeBio Pharma’s BBIO shares surged 52% after the company announced positive trial data on its candidate for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined 1.5% on reports that issues related to software faced by the company could result in a delay in deliveries of MAX and 787 aircraft by up to a year.

Snap Inc.’s SNAP jumped 9.5% on reports that U.S. lawmakers are preparing legislation that will give authority to President Joe Biden to ban TikTok, one of Snapchat’s biggest competitors.

