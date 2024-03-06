Company News for Mar 6, 2024

AeroVironment Inc. ( AVAV ) shares soared 27.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32.

Shares of Target Corp. ( TGT ) jumped 12% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.

Ferguson plc’s ( FERG ) shares tumbled 6.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.

Shares of Amer Sports Inc. ( AS ) tanked 5.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.11, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.07.

