Company News for Mar 6, 2023

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO jumped 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $10.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.16 per share.

VMware, Inc.’s VMW shares soared 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI surged 33.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.06 per share narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s COO shares gained 7.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VMware, Inc. (VMW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.