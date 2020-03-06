Company News for Mar 6, 2020
- Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dropped 6% after HP Inc. rejected a raised takeover bid of about $35 billion
- Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN rose 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents
- Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS soared nearly 27% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents
- Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents
Click to get this free report
Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Xerox Corporation (XRX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.