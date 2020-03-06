Company News for Mar 6, 2020

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX dropped 6% after HP Inc. rejected a raised takeover bid of about $35 billion

Shares of Ciena Corporation CIEN rose 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS soared nearly 27% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents

