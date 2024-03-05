Company News for Mar 5, 2024

Super Micro Computer Inc. ( SMCI ) shares soared 18.7% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join the broad-market Index S&P 500 later this month.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) fell 2.5% after the European Commission imposed nearly $2 billion antitrust fine for abusing its leadership position for the distribution of music streaming apps.

Tesla Inc.’s ( TSLA ) shares plummeted 7.2% after the company announced price discounts and new incentives for its EVs.

Shares of Ford Motor Co. ( F ) rose 2.3% after the company announced that its U.S. sales jumped 10.5% year over year in February, led by increases in its hybrid and EV sales.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.