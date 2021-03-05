Company News for Mar 5, 2021
- Shares of The Kroger Co. KR gained 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of$0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.
- Methode Electronics, Inc.’s MEI shares gained 0.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.
- Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO increased 1.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL plummeted 32.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
