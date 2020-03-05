Company News for Mar 5, 2020

Markets

  • Splunk Inc.’s SPLK shares surged 4.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues of $791.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $783.9 million.
  • Shares of Campbell Soup Co. CPB jumped 10.1% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.
  • TransAlta Corp.’s TAC shares climbed 3.7% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
  • Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. JW.A gained 5.4% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.68, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

