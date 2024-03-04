Company News for Mar 4, 2024

NetApp Inc.’s ( NTAP ) shares soared 18.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.

Shares of MasTec Inc. ( MTZ ) climbed 12.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.66, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45.

The Cooper Companies Inc.’s ( COO ) shares surged 9.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

Shares of Tidewater Inc. ( TDW ) jumped 14.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.

