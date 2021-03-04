Company News for Mar 4, 2021
- Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR gained 3% after the company announced fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
- The Wendy’s Company’s WEN shares declined 5.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
- Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY soared 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $750.67 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.30 million.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s HPE shares increased 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40.
