Company News for Mar 4, 2020

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. SCON jumped 59.2% after the company announced a merger agreement with Allied Integral United

Shares of Omeros Corporation OMER soared 55.4% after the company reported that the Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold

Shares of QIAGEN N.V. QGEN rose 14.8% after Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to acquire the former for $11.6 billion

Shares of Tilray, Inc. TLRY plunged 15.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings loss of $0.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34

