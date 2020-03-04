Company News for Mar 4, 2020
- Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. SCON jumped 59.2% after the company announced a merger agreement with Allied Integral United
- Shares of Omeros Corporation OMER soared 55.4% after the company reported that the Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold
- Shares of QIAGEN N.V. QGEN rose 14.8% after Thermo Fisher Scientific announced plans to acquire the former for $11.6 billion
- Shares of Tilray, Inc. TLRY plunged 15.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings loss of $0.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34
