Company News for Mar 31, 2023

Shares of EVgo, Inc. ( EVGO ) surged 22.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of $0.06 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15 per share.

RH’s ( RH ) shares fell 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 per share.

Shares of Semtech Corporation ( SMTC ) plummeted 21.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.47 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

Concentrix Corporation’s ( CNXC ) shares declined 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 per share.

