Company News for Mar 31, 2021
- Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX jumped 8.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57 per share.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s PYPL shares gained 0.4% after the company said that it will allow its U.S. customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies while purchasing products.
- Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO surged 10.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
- GameStop Corp.’s GME shares jumped 7.3% after the videogame retailer announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Elliott Wilke as its chief growth officer effective April 5.
