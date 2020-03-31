Company News for Mar 31, 2020

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. SPCB surged more than 100% after the company said it has shipped Coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an urgent pilot.

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI gained 52.3% after CEO Edward Pesicka told CNBC on Mar 27 that the healthcare solutions company was expanding capacity to meet the demand for personal protective equipment.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. CVU gained 6.3% after the company received $5.6 million purchase order from the US Air Force for T-38 aircraft modification kits.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN rose 5.2% after the company announced, along with Sanofi SAthat the first patient in a global clinical trial which was testing Kevzara as a therapy for patients hospitalized with severe cases of Coronavirus, has been treated.

