Company News for Mar 31, 2020

  • Shares of SuperCom Ltd. SPCB surged more than 100% after the company said it has shipped Coronavirus quarantine compliance technology for an urgent pilot.
  • Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI gained 52.3% after CEO Edward Pesicka told CNBC on Mar 27 that the healthcare solutions company was expanding capacity to meet the demand for personal protective equipment.
  • Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. CVU gained 6.3% after the company received $5.6 million purchase order from the US Air Force for T-38 aircraft modification kits.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN rose 5.2% after the company announced, along with Sanofi SAthat the first patient in a global clinical trial which was testing Kevzara as a therapy for patients hospitalized with severe cases of Coronavirus, has been treated.

