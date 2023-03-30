Company News for Mar 30, 2023

Shares of Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) jumped 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 per share.

UniFirst Corporation’s ( UNF ) shares tumbled 10.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.95 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU ) soared 12.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.40 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 per share.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s ( PLAY ) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.80 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.