Company News for Mar 30, 2022

FedEx Corp.’s FDX shares advanced 3.7% following news that its founder and CEO Fred Smith would step down on Jun 1.

LHC Group Inc.’s LHCG shares climbed 5.9% following news that the company will be acquired by UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH for a consideration of approximately $5.4 billion.

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA surged 4.4% after the FDA authorized an additional booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and above

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT tumbled 8.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.