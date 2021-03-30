Company News for Mar 30, 2021
- Shares of CalMaine Foods, Inc. CALM fell 1.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
- Applied Materials, Inc.’s AMAT shares declined 2.3% after it announced that its agreement to buy out Kokusai Electric Corp. was terminated.
- Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. CG declined 1.1% after its affiliate Carlyle Aviation Partners agreed to acquire Fly Leasing Limited FLY $17.05 per share, compared to Fly Leasing’s Friday session close of $13.25.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s TME shares gained 1.2% after the company said that it will go for a $1 billion share buyback, its biggest ever share buyback program.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Free Stock Analysis Report
CalMaine Foods, Inc. (CALM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.