Company News for Mar 30, 2020

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON jumped 30.9% after the company reported purchase of US marketing rights for pediatric orphan drug Alkindi Sprinkle

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC rose 13.4% after announced that it will be producing medical-grade face shields for health care workers amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Share of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. RRTS dropped 34.3% after the company announced plans to voluntarily withdraw from NYSE and deregister with the SEC

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI jumped 91.8% after the company said it has won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.