Company News for Mar 3, 2023

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 5.9% after Elon Musk’s presentation on an affordable EV failed to impress investors on Tesla’s investors.

Shares of The Kroger Co. KR gained 5.4% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.99, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. CRM surged 11.5% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $8.38 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.98 billion.

Shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. AER rose 3.7% after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.66, thrashing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.