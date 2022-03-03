Company News for Mar 3, 2022

salesforce.com inc.’s CRM shares rose 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73.

Nordstrom Inc.’s JWN shares soared 37.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. ROST climbed 6.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF plunged 13.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.

