Company News for Mar 3, 2022
- salesforce.com inc.’s CRM shares rose 0.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73.
- Nordstrom Inc.’s JWN shares soared 37.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
- Shares of Ross Stores Inc. ROST climbed 6.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
- Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF plunged 13.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28.
