Company News for Mar 3, 2021
- Shares of Kohl’s Corporation KSS gained 0.65% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.
- AutoZone, Inc.’s AZO shares increased 0.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $14.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.07.
- Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX declined 0.3% after it reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s KTB shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
