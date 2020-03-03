Company News for Mar 3, 2020
- Shares of Forty Seven, Inc. FTSV jumped 61.9% after the Gilead Sciences said it plans to buy the cancer therapy company
- Shares of Mobile Mini, Inc. MINI soared 5.2% after WillScot Corp. announced plans to acquire the company in a deal worth about $1.9 billion
- Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI leaped 69.7% after the company announced that its Phase 3 BOSTON study met its primary endpoint with significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma
- Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC rose 9.4% after the company announced plans to acquire EOS imaging in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $121.9 million
