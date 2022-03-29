Company News for Mar 29, 2022

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares climbed 8% following news that the company is mulling for stock split at its upcoming annual meeting in order to give stock dividend.

Plantronics Inc.’s POLY shares soared 52.6% following news that the company will be acquired by HP Inc. HPQ for $40 per share.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC jumped 44.9% after its CEO said the company will opt for more “transformational” M&A deals going forward.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp. SAIC surged 4.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

