Company News for Mar 29, 2021
- Shares of Ford Motor Company F fell 0.1% after the company said that it will idle production of its f-150 trucks at its Michigan factory over the weekend owing to global shortage of semiconductors.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s NLY shares gained 1.2% after it struck a deal with investment firm Slate Asset Management to sell its commercial real estate business for $2.33 billion.
- Shares of Nio Limited NIO declined 4.8% after the company announced that it will temporarily halt production of its electric vehicles in Hefei, China due to the global semiconductor shortage.
- Progress Software Corporation’s PRGS shares rallied 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
