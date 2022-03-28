Company News for Mar 28, 2022
- BRP Inc.’s DOOO shares jumped 9.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s BBBY shares rose 2.2% following news that three persons from RC Ventures will immediately join the company’s board.
- Shares of SmartRent Inc. SMRT plunged 12.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.13, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.09.
- Shares of Erasca Inc. ERAS climbed 7.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.26, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.31.
