Company News for Mar 27, 2023

Shares of Block, Inc. ( SQ ) declined 1.9% following a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging that the payment company facilitates fraud.

Incyte Corporation’s ( INCY ) shares fell 2.8% after the company issued a regulatory update on ruxolitinib extended-release tablets that the FDA won’t give approval to the company’s application in its current form.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) declined 1.5% on the broader banking slump.

Wells Fargo & Company’s ( WFC ) shares declined 1% on the broader banking slump.

