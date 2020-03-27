Company News for Mar 27, 2020
- Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 5.9% after the company announced the FDA had approved its new multiple sclerosis drug
- Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. WORK soared 10.1% after CEO Stuart Butterfield reported that the company had added half a million additional users between Monday and Wednesday this week
- Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG jumped 29.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47
-
Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS rose 10.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47
