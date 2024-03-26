Company News for Mar 26, 2024

Shares of Masimo Corporation ( MASI ) jumped 3.3% after the company announced that it was planning a spinoff of its consumer business.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s ( CLF ) shares gained 0.9% after the steelmaker said that it has successfully secured funding from the Department of Energy on two projects which will allow the company to receive around $575 million for projects related to decarbonization technology at its facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) declined 0.6% on reports that new guidelines in China would gradually eliminate the use of U.S. processors in government computers and servers, blocking chips from the company.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s ( UAL ) shares fell 3.4% after the Federal Aviation Administration announced that it would intensify its scrutiny of the carrier following a series of safety incidents.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.