Company News for Mar 26, 2021
- Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI rallied 8.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
- BRP Inc.’s DOOO shares rose 3% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
- RH’s RH shares gained 9.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $5.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78.
- Shares of KB Home KBH advanced 2.3% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87.
