Company News for Mar 26, 2020

Shares of Catasys, Inc. CATS jumped 31.9% after the company reported that it has surpassed the weekly rate of 500 member enrollments for March on its Telehealth-enabled OnTrak programs

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI rose 12% after the company received fast track designation by the FDA for IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer

Shares of Paychex, Inc. PAYX rose 0.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY rose 7.6% after the company said that its KN95 disposable masks are available on the company's Avenova.com site

