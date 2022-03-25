Company News for Mar 25, 2022

Shares of Hello Group Inc. MOMO fell 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

Neogen Corporation’s NEOG shares plummeted 8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI jumped 5.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.

KB Home’s KBH shares declined 4.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share.

