Company News for Mar 25, 2020

  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX jumped 18.7% after the company announced that its NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial
  • Shares of Globalstar, Inc. GSAT rose 18.4% after the company announced Third Generation Partnership Project approval of Band 53 as a 5G band
  • Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. INFO soared 28.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 66 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents
  • Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW jumped 25.8% after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company

