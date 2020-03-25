Company News for Mar 25, 2020
- Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX jumped 18.7% after the company announced that its NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial
- Shares of Globalstar, Inc. GSAT rose 18.4% after the company announced Third Generation Partnership Project approval of Band 53 as a 5G band
- Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. INFO soared 28.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 66 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents
- Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW jumped 25.8% after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company
