Company News for Mar 24, 2022

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY fell 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

General Mills, Inc.’s GIS shares increased 2.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.

Shares of Cintas Corporation CTAS gained 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share.

EVgo, Inc.’s EVGO shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.06 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.

