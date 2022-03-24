Company News for Mar 24, 2022
- Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY fell 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
- General Mills, Inc.’s GIS shares increased 2.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.
- Shares of Cintas Corporation CTAS gained 2.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.69 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share.
- EVgo, Inc.’s EVGO shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.06 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 per share.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY): Free Stock Analysis Report
EVgo Inc. (EVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.