Company News for Mar 24, 2020

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. HAS jumped 12.5% after the company’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner reported that supply chains were up and running in China

Shares of PG&E Corporation PCG rose 12.5% after the company announced that it has entered into a plea agreement and settlement with California to resolve the criminal prosecution in connection to the 2018 camp fire

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 27.9% after the company reported partnership agreement with Ralph's Market to expand into grocery delivery

Shares of AC Immune SA ACIU rose 13.5% after the company received a second milestone payment of CHF 10 million from Eli Lilly

