Company News for Mar 23, 2023

Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE fell 4.9% after the sports apparel giant warned of margin pressures despite reporting an earnings beat.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI jumped 9.8% after it posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 84 cents/share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents.

Prologis, Inc.’s PLD shares slid 3.6% on the wider real estate slump.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX slumped 3.9% as consumer discretionaries tanked.

