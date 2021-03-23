Company News for Mar 23, 2021
- Shares of SYNNEX Corp. SNX advanced 6.5% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70.
- RLX Technology Inc.’s RLX shares slid 47.8% following news that China is going to put restrictions on e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
- Kansas City Southern’s KSU shares rallied 11.1% following news that the company has agreed to be bought by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP in a cash-and-stock deal worth $25 billion.
- Shares of Starbucks Corp. SBUX rose 1.2% after the company said that it would cut water usage by half in its supply chain by 2030.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.