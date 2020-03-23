Company News for Mar 23, 2020

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged more than 100% after the companyreported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse to treat coronavirus.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK gained 29.8% after the company’s ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test received FDA emergency use authorization.

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. WORK rose 5.8% after the company reported adding 7,000 new paid customers beginning February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE gained14.5% after the clinical stage biopharma company said it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2.

