Company News for Mar 23, 2020
- Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH surged more than 100% after the companyreported that the FDA granted emergency expanded access for INOpulse to treat coronavirus.
- Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. GNMK gained 29.8% after the company’s ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test received FDA emergency use authorization.
- Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. WORK rose 5.8% after the company reported adding 7,000 new paid customers beginning February which is more than the company added in the past 2 quarters.
- Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE gained14.5% after the clinical stage biopharma company said it's working on potential preventative treatment for SARS-CoV-2.
