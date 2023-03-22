Company News for Mar 22, 2023

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA surged 7.8% after car registration data from China suggested that the EV giant was on track to report one of its best quarters in the country.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp PACW skyrocketed 18.8% as regional banks staged a comeback.

ConocoPhillips’ COP shares gained 3.7% on the rise in global oil prices.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP slumped 3.1% as utility stocks slumped.

