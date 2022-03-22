Company News for Mar 22, 2022

Shares of The Boeing Company BA declined 3.6% following reports from the Chinese state media that a 737-800, not the 737 Max, passenger plane crashed with 132 passengers on board.

Anaplan, Inc.’s PLAN shares surged 27.7% on reports that the company reached a deal with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP to be bought for $10.7 billion, or $66 per share in cash.

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN declined 6.9% after the company rejected a $9.13 billion acquisition bid from a private equity consortium, valued at $25.40 per share.

BRK.B ) said that it would buy the insurance company for $11.6 billion in an all-cash deal, or $848.02 per share. Alleghany Corporation’s Y shares soared 24.8% after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. () said that it would buy the insurance company for $11.6 billion in an all-cash deal, or $848.02 per share.

