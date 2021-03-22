Company News for Mar 22, 2021
- Shares of FedEx Corp. FDX rallied 6.1% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s OLLI shares gained 4.2% after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.97, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.85.
- Visa Inc.’s V shares fell 6.2% following a report that the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation for possible anticompetitive practices.
- Share of Facebook, Inc. FB rose 4.1% after CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Apple Inc.’s AAPL impending privacy policy changes on advertisement sales would provide Facebook a stronger position.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.