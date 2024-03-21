Company News for Mar 21, 2024

Paramount Global ( PARA ) shares rose 11.8% on reports that the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Inc. ( APO ) had extended a buyout offer of $11 billion for its film and TV studio division.

Ford Motor Company ( F ) shares rose 4.9% following the White House's decision to relax emission standards, enabling carmakers to potentially increase sales of gas-powered vehicles until 2030.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) gained 3.5% after its board approved a 50-for-1 stock split.

Equinix ( EQIX ) shares fell 2.3% after being targeted by short seller Hindenburg, which accused the data center real estate investment trust of inflating a key profitability metric.

