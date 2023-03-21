Company News for Mar 21, 2023

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 1.3% after it announced that it would slash another 9000 jobs.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB skyrocketed 31.7% after it agreed to buy deposits and loans from Signature Bank.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT slid 2.6% on tech jitters as the sector faced more layoffs.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF gained 5.2% on the wider financial sector rebound.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.