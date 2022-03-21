Company News for Mar 21, 2022

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX declined 4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.59 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 per share.

GameStop Corp.’s GME shares gained 3.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $2.25 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion.

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. STNE surged 42% after the company reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $0.02 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.

United States Steel Corporation’s X shares fell 4.6% after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

