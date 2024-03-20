News & Insights

Company News for Mar 20, 2024

March 20, 2024

  • McDonald's Corporation’s (MCD) shares rose 1.5% following the announcement that CEO Chris Kempczinski would assume the role of chairman in May, succeeding Enrique Hernandez, who is retiring.
     
  • Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) fell 9% as the company announced that it would sell 2 million shares to raise capital.
     
  • International Paper Company (IP) shares surged 11% after the company announced Andrew Silvernail's appointment as CEO effective May 1.
     
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) shares declined by 5.7% after the company disclosed the completion of a $603.75 million convertible debt offering, marking its second in a week, aimed at financing bitcoin acquisitions.
     

