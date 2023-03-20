Company News for Mar 20, 2023

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.9% after it announced that it would be taking a loan of $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp USB fell 9.4% on the broad sell-off in the regional banking sector.

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX jumped 8% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 per share.

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation TFC slid 7.2% on the wider financial sector slump.

