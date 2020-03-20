Markets

Company News for Mar 20, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. F declined 0.7% following the company's decision to suspend dividend and withdraw 2020 outlook. 
  • Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL plunged 11.7% following news that the company will ground about half of its fleet soon.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL shares surged 7.5% after the company decided to make its vessels available as temporary hospitals owing to coronavirus outbreak.
  • Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ jumped 11.4% after the company decided to hire 10,000 employees to meet growing demand for takeout or delivered food.

Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular