Company News for Mar 20, 2020

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F declined 0.7% following the company's decision to suspend dividend and withdraw 2020 outlook.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL plunged 11.7% following news that the company will ground about half of its fleet soon.

Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL shares surged 7.5% after the company decided to make its vessels available as temporary hospitals owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ jumped 11.4% after the company decided to hire 10,000 employees to meet growing demand for takeout or delivered food.

