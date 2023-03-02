Company News for Mar 2, 2023

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR rose 2% after reporting Q4 2022 revenues of $7.71 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation MNST fell 2.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.57, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA slid 2.2% after the chip-making giant filed for a mixed shelf offering to raise up to $10 billion.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s XEL shares dropped 2% as utilities continued to be a major drag on the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.