Company News for Mar 2, 2021
- Shares of Stratasys Ltd. SSYS jumped 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s CORE shares surged 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32.
- Shares of Novanta Inc. NOVT gained 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43
- TEGNA Inc.’s TGNA shares declined 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.16 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.
