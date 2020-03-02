Company News for Mar 2, 2020
- Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT jumped 110.2% after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine
- Shares of Wayfair Inc. W plunged 10.2% after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings loss of $2.80 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.65
- Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG slumped 29.6% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.39 a share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53
- Share of Codexis, Inc. CDXS dropped 12.2% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06
