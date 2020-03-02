Markets

Company News for Mar 2, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Altimmune, Inc. ALT jumped 110.2% after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine
  • Shares of Wayfair Inc. W plunged 10.2% after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings loss of $2.80 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.65
  • Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG slumped 29.6% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.39 a share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53
  • Share of Codexis, Inc. CDXS dropped 12.2% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06

Click to get this free report

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Codexis, Inc. (CDXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

PharmAthene, Inc (ALT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular